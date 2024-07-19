Sei Investments Co. Has $12.33 Million Stock Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) by 32.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 430,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203,143 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.09% of FOX worth $12,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOX. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in FOX by 176.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of FOX by 286.7% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in FOX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in FOX by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FOX in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. 26.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FOX opened at $34.61 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $25.82 and a 12 month high of $35.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.82.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter. FOX had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 11.19%. Research analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded FOX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

In other FOX news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 13,176 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $407,006.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,408,862 shares in the company, valued at $43,519,747.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other FOX news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 13,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $407,006.64. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,408,862 shares in the company, valued at $43,519,747.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 30,000 shares of FOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $1,027,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,788,059.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

