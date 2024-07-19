Sei Investments Co. Has $12.96 Million Holdings in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its stake in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Free Report) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,474,422 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 215,195 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 1.33% of LendingClub worth $12,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in LendingClub by 33.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 776,505 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,737,000 after purchasing an additional 193,455 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in LendingClub in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,970,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in LendingClub by 547.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 137,865 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 116,569 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in LendingClub by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,244 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 16,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in LendingClub in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LC shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on LendingClub from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price (up previously from $9.50) on shares of LendingClub in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of LendingClub in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.29.

In other LendingClub news, Director Erin Selleck sold 4,083 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total value of $36,257.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,590.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LC stock opened at $10.31 on Friday. LendingClub Co. has a 52 week low of $4.73 and a 52 week high of $10.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.54.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. LendingClub had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 3.04%. The firm had revenue of $180.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that LendingClub Co. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company, that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

