Sei Investments Co. Has $13.25 Million Stock Holdings in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its stake in shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) by 18.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 530,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,589 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.32% of Verra Mobility worth $13,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Verra Mobility in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 98.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 99.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verra Mobility

In related news, EVP Jonathan Baldwin sold 9,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total value of $255,074.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,572.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director John H. Rexford sold 9,005 shares of Verra Mobility stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total transaction of $237,461.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,421.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Baldwin sold 9,758 shares of Verra Mobility stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total transaction of $255,074.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,572.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,993 shares of company stock valued at $736,974 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Verra Mobility Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ VRRM opened at $29.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.44, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.70. Verra Mobility Co. has a 52 week low of $17.04 and a 52 week high of $30.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $209.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.78 million. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 37.87%. On average, research analysts predict that Verra Mobility Co. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

