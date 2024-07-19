Sei Investments Co. Has $13.50 Million Stock Holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 469,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,374 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.25% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $13,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VNO. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $159,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 10,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $233,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.5% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 139,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 3.5% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 55,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VNO shares. StockNews.com upgraded Vornado Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Compass Point dropped their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.27.

Vornado Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VNO opened at $28.97 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.28. Vornado Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.36 and a fifty-two week high of $32.21. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.15 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a current ratio of 4.97.

Insider Activity at Vornado Realty Trust

In other Vornado Realty Trust news, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total transaction of $56,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,034 shares in the company, valued at $85,528.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Vornado Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.