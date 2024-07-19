Sei Investments Co. Lowers Stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,638 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,811 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.10% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $13,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,878,726 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $783,005,000 after buying an additional 65,038 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,299,489 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $182,737,000 after purchasing an additional 178,720 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 659,483 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,750,000 after purchasing an additional 289,925 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 633,392 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,086,000 after purchasing an additional 15,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,640,000. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Drainage Systems

In related news, EVP Michael G. Huebert sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.58, for a total value of $1,725,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,246,890.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael G. Huebert sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.58, for a total value of $1,725,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,246,890.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.68, for a total transaction of $648,584.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,530 shares in the company, valued at $773,180.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 176,004 shares of company stock worth $30,547,285. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Drainage Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.88.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Performance

Shares of WMS opened at $169.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.55. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.32 and a 52-week high of $184.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $167.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.16.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $653.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.99 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 46.93%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Research analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.94%.

Advanced Drainage Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.