Sei Investments Co. Purchases 119,476 Shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 31.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 496,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,476 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.19% of MGIC Investment worth $11,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 92.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,284 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 7,821 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 78,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 7,518 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 55,108 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 22,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 335.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 103,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 79,457 shares during the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MTG shares. UBS Group raised their price target on MGIC Investment from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded MGIC Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on MGIC Investment from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.17.

MGIC Investment Stock Performance

Shares of MGIC Investment stock opened at $23.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.28. MGIC Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $16.30 and a 12 month high of $23.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.53.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $294.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.62 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 62.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

MGIC Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 17.69%.

MGIC Investment Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

