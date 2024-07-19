Sei Investments Co. Raises Holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,971 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.23% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $12,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 44,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,286,000 after buying an additional 4,448 shares during the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 194.9% in the first quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 6,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 4,438 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 39.1% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 5.9% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 31,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the first quarter worth approximately $548,000. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Kimberly Shacklett sold 4,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total value of $413,271.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,086.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MSM shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Friday, June 14th. KeyCorp cut MSC Industrial Direct from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Baird R W downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.20.

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Performance

NYSE:MSM opened at $84.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.88. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.05 and a 52-week high of $105.77.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $979.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

MSC Industrial Direct Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.47%.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

