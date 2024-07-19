Sei Investments Co. Raises Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,659 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.09% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $13,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 84.8% in the fourth quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 137,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,466,000 after acquiring an additional 62,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 28,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.67.

In related news, SVP Janet Link sold 3,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total transaction of $298,765.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,860 shares in the company, valued at $2,852,248. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $87.37 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.26 and a 12 month high of $104.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.41) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently -469.56%.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

