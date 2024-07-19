Sei Investments Co. Raises Stake in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 44.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,913 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,244 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.18% of Atkore worth $12,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Atkore alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atkore during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Atkore during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atkore during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 405.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atkore in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.67, for a total value of $78,835.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,586 shares in the company, valued at $4,507,154.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Wilbert W. James, Jr. sold 599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.23, for a total transaction of $91,784.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,695 shares in the company, valued at $2,404,944.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 500 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.67, for a total value of $78,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,507,154.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $187.00 price target on shares of Atkore in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Atkore in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Atkore from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atkore has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ATKR

Atkore Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ATKR opened at $144.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $143.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.48. Atkore Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.00 and a 1 year high of $194.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.86. Atkore had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 43.19%. The firm had revenue of $792.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Atkore Inc. will post 14.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atkore Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Atkore’s payout ratio is 7.98%.

About Atkore

(Free Report)

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.