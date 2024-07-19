Sei Investments Co. Reduces Stock Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 34.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 237,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,668 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $11,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UL. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Unilever during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Unilever during the first quarter worth $30,000. 9.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unilever Stock Performance

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $58.04 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $46.16 and a 1 year high of $58.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.46.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.4556 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Redburn Atlantic raised Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Unilever from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

