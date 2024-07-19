Sei Investments Co. Sells 4,881 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,881 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.06% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $11,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBHT. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 99.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 267 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 299 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on JBHT shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $173.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $160.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $160.57 and a 200 day moving average of $182.30. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.12 and a 52-week high of $219.51.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.30%.

In other news, CEO John N. Roberts acquired 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $161.06 per share, with a total value of $998,572.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 313,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,565,592.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

