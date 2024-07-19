Sei Investments Co. Sells 57 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,863 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $12,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,804,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,753,432,000 after purchasing an additional 48,439 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,233,852 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,340,589,000 after buying an additional 439,954 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Tractor Supply by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,849,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,257,751,000 after buying an additional 531,170 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,606,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $990,526,000 after buying an additional 1,784,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,589,461 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $341,793,000 after acquiring an additional 6,879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $256.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.96.

TSCO stock opened at $269.93 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $185.00 and a 52-week high of $290.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $29.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $274.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $255.21.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 52.99%. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.84%.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

