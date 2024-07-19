Sei Investments Co. Sells 79,809 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 701,368 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 79,809 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $12,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KMI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,187,667 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $506,320,000 after buying an additional 317,980 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at $409,063,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,387,752 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $289,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309,550 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 45.9% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 9,959,947 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $182,665,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135,457 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,004,991 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $158,807,000 after purchasing an additional 169,867 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KMI. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, March 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.29.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $987,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 259,069 shares in the company, valued at $5,116,612.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $4,328,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 345,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,494,537.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $987,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 259,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,116,612.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $21.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.73 and a 200-day moving average of $18.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.89 and a 12 month high of $21.45.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.55%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

