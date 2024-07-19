Sei Investments Co. Sells 9,692 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 20.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,692 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.14% of Lithia Motors worth $11,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LAD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,976,000. Cadian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,370,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Lithia Motors by 413.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 65,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,450,000 after purchasing an additional 52,458 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in Lithia Motors by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 82,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,734,000 after purchasing an additional 33,405 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in Lithia Motors by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 262,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,470,000 after purchasing an additional 31,670 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $290.00 to $248.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lithia Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $319.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lithia Motors

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.42, for a total transaction of $35,109.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $566,847.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors Price Performance

Shares of LAD opened at $261.62 on Friday. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $231.36 and a 12-month high of $331.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $257.80 and its 200 day moving average is $276.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.63.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $6.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.85 by ($1.74). Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The company had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.44 earnings per share. Lithia Motors’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 28.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lithia Motors Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This is a boost from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.26%.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company's Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products.

