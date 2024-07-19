SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 14,466 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 448.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,690 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,466 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CFO4Life Group LLC bought a new stake in GSK in the first quarter valued at about $235,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in GSK by 28.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 87,529 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after acquiring an additional 19,320 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in GSK by 62.1% in the first quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 66,545 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after acquiring an additional 25,500 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in GSK by 20.6% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 19,127 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 3,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in GSK by 9.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 32,701 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on GSK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. UBS Group cut shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of GSK from $52.50 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

GSK Stock Performance

GSK stock opened at $39.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.58. GSK plc has a fifty-two week low of $33.67 and a fifty-two week high of $45.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.64.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. GSK had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 51.54%. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 billion. Analysts forecast that GSK plc will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

GSK Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.3762 dividend. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. GSK’s payout ratio is 54.71%.

GSK Profile

(Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

Featured Articles

