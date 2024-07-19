SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 1,565 Shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 50.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,687 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Chord Energy were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vest Financial LLC boosted its position in Chord Energy by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 79,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,181,000 after purchasing an additional 20,995 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 38,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,403,000 after purchasing an additional 10,075 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Chord Energy by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 491,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,742,000 after acquiring an additional 53,992 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its stake in Chord Energy by 252.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 43,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,303,000 after purchasing an additional 31,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Chord Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $16,549,000. 97.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chord Energy Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of CHRD stock opened at $175.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.14. Chord Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $145.53 and a 52-week high of $190.23. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $173.38 and its 200 day moving average is $169.53.

Chord Energy Cuts Dividend

Chord Energy ( NASDAQ:CHRD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $5.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.35. Chord Energy had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 22.67%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chord Energy Co. will post 22.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a $2.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $11.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.71%. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Chord Energy in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Chord Energy in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on Chord Energy from $195.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Chord Energy in a report on Thursday. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chord Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.10.

Chord Energy Profile

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

