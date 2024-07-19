SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 33,478 Shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) by 277.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,478 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Neogen were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Neogen by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,546,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663,125 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Neogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $365,794,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 42.3% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,789,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,039,000 after buying an additional 3,502,807 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 0.7% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,865,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,330,000 after buying an additional 47,441 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 6,000,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,677,000 after buying an additional 70,296 shares during the period. 96.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Neogen Stock Performance

NASDAQ NEOG opened at $16.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.42. Neogen Co. has a 1 year low of $11.46 and a 1 year high of $24.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,687.69 and a beta of 1.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NEOG shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Neogen to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Neogen from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

