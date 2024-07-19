SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 7,985 Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) by 97.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,212 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 7,985 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MUR. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Murphy Oil during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Murphy Oil by 47.7% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 721 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Murphy Oil by 27.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Murphy Oil by 14.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. 78.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Murphy Oil stock opened at $41.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.93. Murphy Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.95 and a fifty-two week high of $49.14. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 2.25.

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $794.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.94 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 16.40%. Murphy Oil’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Murphy Oil Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

MUR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Murphy Oil from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Murphy Oil from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Murphy Oil in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.64.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

