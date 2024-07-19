SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stake in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) by 60.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,776 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMKR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,797,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $311,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,745 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Amkor Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,224,000. TT International Asset Management LTD purchased a new position in Amkor Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,284,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Amkor Technology by 181.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 622,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,692,000 after buying an additional 401,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Amkor Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,550,000. 42.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Gil C. Tily sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $644,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 129,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,160,819.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mark N. Rogers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $156,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,280 shares in the company, valued at $791,264. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gil C. Tily sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $644,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 129,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,160,819.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,708,250 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Amkor Technology in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.43.

Shares of NASDAQ AMKR opened at $41.41 on Friday. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.58 and a 1 year high of $44.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.34. The company has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.86.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.079 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.39%.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

