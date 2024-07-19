SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 605.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $808,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPL. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 203.8% during the 1st quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,413,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 361.2% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 179.9% during the 1st quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Management Co. grew its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 199.1% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 4,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TPL opened at $816.96 on Friday. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 1-year low of $467.62 and a 1-year high of $834.52. The company has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a PE ratio of 43.43 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $698.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $592.95.

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $4.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $174.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.20 million. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 65.74% and a return on equity of 43.16%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 21.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $10.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.88%.

TPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $917.00 price target on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

