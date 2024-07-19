SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 95,590 Shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Free Report) by 190.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,590 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Sibanye Stillwater were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 832.4% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 9,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Sibanye Stillwater from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sibanye Stillwater presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.67.

Shares of Sibanye Stillwater stock opened at $4.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a 12-month low of $3.85 and a 12-month high of $7.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.82 and its 200-day moving average is $4.77.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

