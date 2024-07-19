SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,222 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 10,428 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CLF. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 530,838 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,297,000 after acquiring an additional 80,431 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,098 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 7,657 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 626,207 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $12,787,000 after purchasing an additional 72,185 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,103,314 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $42,950,000 after buying an additional 359,801 shares in the last quarter. 67.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CLF opened at $15.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.03. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.84 and a 12-month high of $22.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.55.

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The mining company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 8.69%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, April 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the mining company to repurchase up to 17.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Ron A. Bloom bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 59,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. bought 7,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.98 per share, with a total value of $108,605.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 314,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,709,142.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ron A. Bloom purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 59,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 98,950 shares of company stock valued at $1,639,638 over the last three months. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on CLF. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.44.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile



Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

