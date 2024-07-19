SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Stake in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 61.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,791 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,980 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 0.3% in the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 34,256 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 9,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 120.8% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 351 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 76,896 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,027,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 488 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on WTFC. Hovde Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Wedbush lifted their target price on Wintrust Financial from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Wintrust Financial from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wintrust Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.23.

Wintrust Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $106.26 on Friday. Wintrust Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.86 and a fifty-two week high of $113.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.10). Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 17.02%. The business had revenue of $591.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. Wintrust Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wintrust Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.61%.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

