SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Stock Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 23.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,869 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,155 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UHS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $198.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $208.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $189.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.21.

NYSE UHS opened at $181.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $184.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.24. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.90 and a 12 month high of $194.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.28.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The health services provider reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.56. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. Universal Health Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.78%.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

