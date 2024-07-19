SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 32.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,604 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Toro were worth $700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Toro alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Toro by 1,204.8% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toro in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Toro by 2,057.1% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toro in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Toro by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.19, for a total value of $1,903,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,705,138.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Toro from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TTC

Toro Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE TTC opened at $98.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.93. The Toro Company has a 1 year low of $77.15 and a 1 year high of $104.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.39. The firm has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.82 and a beta of 0.69.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. Toro had a return on equity of 25.04% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. Toro’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toro Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.92%.

About Toro

(Free Report)

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.