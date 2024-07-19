SG Americas Securities LLC Has $739,000 Stock Position in Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Free Report) by 129.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 180,729 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 101,946 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Vimeo were worth $739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vimeo by 3.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,259,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,018,000 after purchasing an additional 483,443 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Vimeo by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,493,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360,405 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Vimeo by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,776,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,962,000 after purchasing an additional 174,892 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Vimeo by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,239,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,858,000 after purchasing an additional 37,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Vimeo by 0.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 721,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 4,442 shares in the last quarter. 84.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.50 target price (up previously from $4.00) on shares of Vimeo in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

VMEO opened at $3.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $614.45 million, a PE ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.82 and a 200-day moving average of $3.98. Vimeo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.02 and a 52-week high of $5.77.

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. Vimeo had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $104.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.40 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Vimeo, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vimeo

About Vimeo

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions worldwide. It provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. The company also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

