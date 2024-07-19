SG Americas Securities LLC Has $770,000 Holdings in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Free Report) by 78.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,396 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,248 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Strategic Education were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STRA. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 6,377.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 178,182 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $16,459,000 after buying an additional 175,431 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Strategic Education in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,511,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 103.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 253,390 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $23,406,000 after buying an additional 128,961 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,334,695 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $123,287,000 after buying an additional 65,507 shares during the period. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,137,961 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $105,113,000 after buying an additional 23,794 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on STRA shares. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Strategic Education from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Strategic Education from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Strategic Education has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Strategic Education

In other Strategic Education news, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.55, for a total value of $29,637.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,695 shares in the company, valued at $1,386,442.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Strategic Education news, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.55, for a total value of $29,637.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,695 shares in the company, valued at $1,386,442.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $42,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,762.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,062 shares of company stock worth $128,410 over the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Strategic Education Stock Performance

Shares of STRA opened at $117.59 on Friday. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.75 and a 12 month high of $123.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $290.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.02 million. Strategic Education had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 6.78%. Research analysts forecast that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Strategic Education Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.87%.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. The company operates through U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services segments. It operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

