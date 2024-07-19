SG Americas Securities LLC Has $772,000 Stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 97.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,530 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,650 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 6,355,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,019,000 after acquiring an additional 922,508 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,321,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,897,000 after acquiring an additional 84,219 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,292,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,958,000 after acquiring an additional 26,862 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,955,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,904,000 after acquiring an additional 44,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1,917.7% during the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,623,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,493,000 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GLDM opened at $48.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.72 and its 200-day moving average is $44.08. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1-year low of $35.99 and a 1-year high of $49.22.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Profile

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

