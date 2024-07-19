SG Americas Securities LLC Has $796,000 Stock Holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 96.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,554 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 561,098 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 57,318,037 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,836,470,000 after buying an additional 1,568,629 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,534,957 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,619,140,000 after buying an additional 155,343 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 32,070,496 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,032,453,000 after buying an additional 4,612,764 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,384,816 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $717,210,000 after buying an additional 1,725,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 20,530,994 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $657,772,000 after buying an additional 182,289 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

SU stock opened at $38.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.61 and a 200-day moving average of $36.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.78 and a 12 month high of $41.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.12.

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.15. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.64 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.63%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SU. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.75.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

