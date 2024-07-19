SG Americas Securities LLC Has $827,000 Stock Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MHK. Quarry LP increased its position in Mohawk Industries by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Mohawk Industries by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Mohawk Industries by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Mohawk Industries by 27.2% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 32,500.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

MHK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Mohawk Industries from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mohawk Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.50.

In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.74, for a total transaction of $201,132.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,369 shares in the company, valued at $13,673,512.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MHK opened at $131.18 on Friday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $76.02 and a one year high of $136.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.67.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Mohawk Industries had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 7.72%. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

