SG Americas Securities LLC Has $856,000 Stock Holdings in Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Free Report) by 30.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Tennant were worth $856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Tennant by 1,272.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tennant in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Tennant by 142.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tennant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Tennant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 93.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tennant stock opened at $107.63 on Friday. Tennant has a 52 week low of $72.81 and a 52 week high of $124.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Tennant ( NYSE:TNC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $311.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.10 million. Tennant had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 9.10%. On average, equities analysts predict that Tennant will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.60%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Tennant from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th.

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, and asset management solutions.

