SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Position in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Free Report) by 227.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,699 shares of the coal producer’s stock after buying an additional 23,393 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Peabody Energy were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Peabody Energy alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its position in Peabody Energy by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 56,675 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 54,025 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. increased its stake in Peabody Energy by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 10,740 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Peabody Energy by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,912 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peabody Energy Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of Peabody Energy stock opened at $23.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Peabody Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $27.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.97.

Peabody Energy Dividend Announcement

Peabody Energy ( NYSE:BTU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The coal producer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. Peabody Energy had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $983.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Peabody Energy Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Peabody Energy’s payout ratio is 8.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BTU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Peabody Energy in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Peabody Energy from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Peabody Energy from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Peabody Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.25.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal, Seaborne Metallurgical, Powder River Basin, Other U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Peabody Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peabody Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.