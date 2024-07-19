SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stock Position in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Free Report) by 312.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 102,947 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,996 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BYND. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Beyond Meat during the fourth quarter valued at $752,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the 4th quarter valued at about $623,000. Udine Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the 1st quarter valued at about $422,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 61,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 23,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Beyond Meat in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. 52.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BYND shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Beyond Meat from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Beyond Meat from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $5.56.

NASDAQ:BYND opened at $6.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $417.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 2.26. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.58 and a twelve month high of $17.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.35.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $75.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.24 million. Beyond Meat’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.92) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a plant-based meat company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club stores, and natural retailer channels, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

