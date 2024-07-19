SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $858,000 in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,638 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $858,000.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in SPS Commerce by 224.7% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 237 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Philip Soran sold 2,390 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.79, for a total transaction of $491,838.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,879,553.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Philip Soran sold 2,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.79, for a total value of $491,838.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,879,553.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Burr Ramsey sold 6,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.90, for a total transaction of $1,273,341.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,855,759.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,242 shares of company stock worth $2,422,377 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Research Report on SPS Commerce
SPS Commerce Stock Performance
SPS Commerce stock opened at $205.45 on Friday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a one year low of $151.96 and a one year high of $218.74. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.27 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $190.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.07.
SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.20. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $149.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.50 million. Sell-side analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.
SPS Commerce Company Profile
SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than SPS Commerce
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- This Cybersecurity Stock Gains Analysts’ Favor for Strong Growth
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Parabolic Rise of This Stock Shows No Signs of Slowing
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Risk Tolerance vs. Risk Appetite: Key Differences
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.