SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $858,000 in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,638 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $858,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in SPS Commerce by 224.7% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 237 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Philip Soran sold 2,390 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.79, for a total transaction of $491,838.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,879,553.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Philip Soran sold 2,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.79, for a total value of $491,838.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,879,553.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Burr Ramsey sold 6,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.90, for a total transaction of $1,273,341.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,855,759.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,242 shares of company stock worth $2,422,377 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on SPSC. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on SPS Commerce from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on SPS Commerce in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SPS Commerce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.29.

SPS Commerce Stock Performance

SPS Commerce stock opened at $205.45 on Friday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a one year low of $151.96 and a one year high of $218.74. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.27 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $190.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.07.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.20. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $149.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.50 million. Sell-side analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

