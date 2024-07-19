SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New $791,000 Investment in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 28,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the first quarter worth about $594,000. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the first quarter worth about $766,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 143.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after acquiring an additional 17,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 24.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 127,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,269,000 after acquiring an additional 25,228 shares during the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark upped their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $130.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America upped their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Axcelis Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.33.

In related news, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.42, for a total value of $137,304.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,792,565.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ACLS opened at $134.09 on Friday. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.77 and a 1-year high of $201.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $129.68 and a 200-day moving average of $119.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.60.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $252.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.55 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 22.16%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

