SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New Investment in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,173 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $732,000.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the first quarter worth $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 609 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the first quarter valued at $114,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Energy Industries Price Performance

AEIS stock opened at $112.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 5.61. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.86 and a 1 year high of $126.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.15.

Advanced Energy Industries Dividend Announcement

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.09). Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $327.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Advanced Energy Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 27th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on AEIS shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup lowered Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on AEIS

Advanced Energy Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.