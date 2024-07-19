SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New Investment in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Endava by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Endava during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Endava during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Endava by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Endava by 4,429.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares during the period. 62.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DAVA opened at $31.74 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.58. Endava plc has a 1-year low of $24.51 and a 1-year high of $81.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.27 and a beta of 1.22.

Endava ( NYSE:DAVA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.10). Endava had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 5.69%. The business had revenue of $221.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.59 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Endava plc will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DAVA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Endava from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Endava from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Endava from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Endava in a report on Friday, May 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.10 price objective on the stock. Finally, HSBC upgraded Endava from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Endava has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.41.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

