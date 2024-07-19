SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 1,556 Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) by 128.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,768 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SAM. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Boston Beer by 26.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 66,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,922,000 after acquiring an additional 13,951 shares during the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 11,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,047,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Boston Beer from $273.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Boston Beer from $350.00 to $344.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley raised Boston Beer from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Boston Beer from $257.00 to $250.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Boston Beer from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $335.29.

Boston Beer Price Performance

Shares of Boston Beer stock opened at $280.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $287.58 and its 200-day moving average is $308.15. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a one year low of $254.40 and a one year high of $395.52.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $426.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.18 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 4.60%. On average, equities analysts expect that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 10.26 EPS for the current year.

About Boston Beer

(Free Report)

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.