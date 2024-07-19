SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 94.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nuance Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,114,060 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $180,233,000 after acquiring an additional 142,627 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter worth $122,301,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 737,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $119,373,000 after purchasing an additional 113,306 shares during the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter worth $92,083,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 426,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,934,000 after purchasing an additional 5,972 shares during the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $212.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $225.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $216.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $195.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.45.

In related news, EVP John W. Hayden sold 1,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.85, for a total transaction of $365,503.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,410,956.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RGA opened at $214.41 on Friday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $135.07 and a 52-week high of $217.34. The stock has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $207.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.35.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.47. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 4.16%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 21.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 26.42%.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

