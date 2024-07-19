SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Free Report) by 56.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 25,807 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Celldex Therapeutics were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio increased its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 92.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $288,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Celldex Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.17.

In related news, SVP Diane C. Young sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total value of $1,586,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,574.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Diane C. Young sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total value of $1,586,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,115 shares in the company, valued at $74,574.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Richard M. Wright sold 46,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.72, for a total transaction of $1,579,579.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,488.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 266,332 shares of company stock worth $9,155,821. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CLDX opened at $37.57 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.19. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.11 and a fifty-two week high of $53.18.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.11. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.55% and a negative net margin of 2,385.57%. The company had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory, allergic, autoimmune, and other devastating diseases.

