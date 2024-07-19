SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 29,902 Shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Free Report) by 41.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,902 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Primo Water were worth $778,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Primo Water alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRMW. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Primo Water in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,135,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Primo Water in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,559,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Primo Water by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,850,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,945,000 after acquiring an additional 937,235 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Primo Water by 165.7% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,223,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,440,000 after acquiring an additional 763,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Primo Water by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,910,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,370,000 after acquiring an additional 508,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Primo Water Stock Down 1.4 %

PRMW stock opened at $20.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.10. Primo Water Co. has a 1-year low of $12.92 and a 1-year high of $25.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.45.

Primo Water Dividend Announcement

Primo Water ( NYSE:PRMW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $452.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.81 million. Primo Water had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 12.22%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Primo Water Co. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Primo Water’s payout ratio is presently 22.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on Primo Water from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Primo Water from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Primo Water from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Primo Water in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut Primo Water from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Primo Water presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PRMW

Primo Water Profile

(Free Report)

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored essence water, filtration units, and coffee.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.