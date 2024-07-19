SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 35,511 Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Free Report) by 40.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 53,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 35,511 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE increased its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 17,024 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 20,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 3,868 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 27,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IOVA. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.45.

Iovance Biotherapeutics stock opened at $8.31 on Friday. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.21 and a 1-year high of $18.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.81.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.03. Iovance Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 23,615.70% and a negative return on equity of 71.45%. The firm had revenue of $0.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.50) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 71400.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes cell therapies using autologous tumor infiltrating lymphocyte for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and other solid tumor cancers in the United States. The company offers Amtagvi, a tumor-derived autologous T cell immunotherapy used to treat adult patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma; and Proleukin, an interleukin-2 product for the treatment of patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma.

