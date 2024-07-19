SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 6,451 Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,451 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Upstart were worth $735,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UPST. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Upstart in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Upstart by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Upstart in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Upstart in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, BOCHK Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Upstart in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UPST stock opened at $28.41 on Friday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.84 and a twelve month high of $72.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.79.

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.06. Upstart had a negative return on equity of 27.89% and a negative net margin of 32.59%. The firm had revenue of $127.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.82 million. On average, analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 1,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total value of $30,424.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,490.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Paul Gu sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.52, for a total value of $2,361,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 893,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,378,953.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 1,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total value of $30,424.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,977 shares in the company, valued at $716,490.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 168,610 shares of company stock valued at $4,650,093 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UPST shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Upstart in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Upstart in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. BTIG Research started coverage on Upstart in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $22.50 to $25.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Upstart in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.65.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

