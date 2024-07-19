SG Americas Securities LLC Takes Position in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,158 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $696,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 48,987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,550,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC raised its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 18,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 8,424 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its position in Bank of Hawaii by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 4,773 shares of the bank’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in Bank of Hawaii by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 34,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

BOH stock opened at $66.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.06. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 1-year low of $45.56 and a 1-year high of $75.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.17 and its 200-day moving average is $60.72.

Bank of Hawaii Announces Dividend

Bank of Hawaii ( NYSE:BOH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $252.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.79 million. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 13.25%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BOH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Bank of Hawaii to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

