SG Americas Securities LLC Takes Position in Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 41,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $811,000.

Get Paycor HCM alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Paycor HCM by 1,824.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Paycor HCM during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycor HCM during the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM in the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM in the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Institutional investors own 36.76% of the company’s stock.

Paycor HCM Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ PYCR opened at $12.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -30.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.41. Paycor HCM, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.92 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Paycor HCM ( NASDAQ:PYCR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $187.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.35 million. Paycor HCM had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a positive return on equity of 2.09%. On average, research analysts expect that Paycor HCM, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PYCR shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Paycor HCM from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Paycor HCM from $36.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on Paycor HCM from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paycor HCM has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.60.

View Our Latest Report on Paycor HCM

About Paycor HCM

(Free Report)

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycor HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycor HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.