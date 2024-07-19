SG Americas Securities LLC Takes Position in Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 41,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $811,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Paycor HCM by 1,824.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Paycor HCM during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycor HCM during the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM in the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM in the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Institutional investors own 36.76% of the company’s stock.
Paycor HCM Stock Down 4.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ PYCR opened at $12.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -30.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.41. Paycor HCM, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.92 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.99.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have commented on PYCR shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Paycor HCM from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Paycor HCM from $36.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on Paycor HCM from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paycor HCM has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.60.
About Paycor HCM
Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.
