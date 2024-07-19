Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Diploma (LON:DPLM)

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Diploma (LON:DPLM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,500 ($58.36) price target on shares of Diploma in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 4,050 ($52.52) target price on shares of Diploma in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Diploma from GBX 4,400 ($57.06) to GBX 4,700 ($60.95) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Shares of LON DPLM opened at GBX 4,258 ($55.22) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 4,149.04 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,697.50. Diploma has a 52-week low of GBX 2,772.88 ($35.96) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,374 ($56.72). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.69, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a market cap of £5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 4,971.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.73.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of GBX 17.30 ($0.22) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.44%. Diploma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6,705.88%.

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies technology-enabled products used in surgical procedures in operating theatres and endoscopy; testing equipment and services for clinical laboratories; and bio-pharma, food safety and testing, and other research-oriented products.

