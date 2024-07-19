Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Diploma (LON:DPLM)

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Diploma (LON:DPLM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,500 ($58.36) price target on shares of Diploma in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 4,050 ($52.52) target price on shares of Diploma in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Diploma from GBX 4,400 ($57.06) to GBX 4,700 ($60.95) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 13th.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of GBX 17.30 ($0.22) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.44%. Diploma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6,705.88%.
Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies technology-enabled products used in surgical procedures in operating theatres and endoscopy; testing equipment and services for clinical laboratories; and bio-pharma, food safety and testing, and other research-oriented products.
