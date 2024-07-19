Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for Premier Foods (LON:PFD)

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Premier Foods (LON:PFD – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.72) target price on shares of Premier Foods in a report on Tuesday, April 30th.

PFD opened at GBX 170.14 ($2.21) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 1,307.69, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.46. Premier Foods has a twelve month low of GBX 111.50 ($1.45) and a twelve month high of GBX 180.20 ($2.34). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 167.36 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 153.11.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be issued a GBX 1.73 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is a positive change from Premier Foods’s previous dividend of $1.44. Premier Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,538.46%.

In other Premier Foods news, insider Duncan Leggett sold 5,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 163 ($2.11), for a total value of £8,974.78 ($11,638.93). 25.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, and international segments. It offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, Paxo, and Saxa brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, Spice Tailor and Homepride brands; quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands; ambient desserts under the Ambrosia, Bird's, and Angel Delight brands; and ambient cakes under the Mr Kipling and Cadbury brands.

