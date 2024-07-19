SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.09, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $222.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.83 million. SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 3.89% and a negative net margin of 19.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. SL Green Realty updated its FY24 guidance to $7.45-7.75 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 7.450-7.750 EPS.
SL Green Realty Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of NYSE:SLG opened at $60.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. SL Green Realty has a twelve month low of $28.55 and a twelve month high of $66.54.
SL Green Realty Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is currently -36.32%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
SL Green Realty Company Profile
3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.
