SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) Shares Sold by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP lessened its stake in SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI – Free Report) by 65.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,252 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 32,628 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in SolarWinds were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get SolarWinds alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,770,945 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,589,000 after acquiring an additional 508,280 shares during the period. Voss Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SolarWinds by 145.6% during the 4th quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 2,870,575 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,736 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SolarWinds in the 4th quarter worth $5,420,000. Scalar Gauge Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SolarWinds in the fourth quarter valued at $4,918,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in SolarWinds by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 30,087 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 7,478 shares in the last quarter. 93.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SolarWinds Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SWI opened at $11.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.86 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. SolarWinds Co. has a 52-week low of $8.83 and a 52-week high of $13.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SolarWinds ( NYSE:SWI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. SolarWinds had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 1.58%. The firm had revenue of $193.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.74 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SolarWinds Co. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of SolarWinds from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SWI

SolarWinds Profile

(Free Report)

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. It provides a suite of network management software that offers real-time visibility into network utilization and bandwidth, as well as the ability to detect, diagnose, and resolve network performance problems; and a suite of infrastructure management products, which monitors and analyzes the performance of applications and their supporting infrastructure, including servers, physical, virtual and cloud infrastructure, storage, and databases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SolarWinds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarWinds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.