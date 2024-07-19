Songbird Price Hits $0.0092 (SGB)

Songbird (SGB) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 19th. Over the last seven days, Songbird has traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Songbird has a market cap of $137.16 million and $778,522.05 worth of Songbird was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Songbird token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0092 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Songbird

Songbird’s genesis date was September 16th, 2021. Songbird’s total supply is 16,089,041,096 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,900,961,751 tokens. The Reddit community for Songbird is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Songbird’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks and its Facebook page is accessible here. Songbird’s official website is flare.xyz. Songbird’s official message board is flare.xyz/blog.

Buying and Selling Songbird

According to CryptoCompare, “Songbird (SGB) is the canary network for Flare, designed to serve as a testing ground for developers before deploying on the main Flare blockchain. The SGB token is used for network operations, testing, governance, and incentives within the Songbird ecosystem. Created by the team behind Flare Network, Songbird plays a crucial role in ensuring the stability and reliability of Flare’s blockchain functionalities.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Songbird directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Songbird should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Songbird using one of the exchanges listed above.

